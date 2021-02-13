Practice self-love, keep realistic expectations this Valentine's Day, pyschotherapist says

Valentine's Day is Sunday, and it can be a tough day for some, especially those who are not in relationships.Pyschotherapist Kelley Kitley joined ABC 7 Chicago Saturday morning to talk about staying optimistic during the season of love.Kitley said it's important for people to remember that Valentine's Day is just one day and to practice self-love. Write down things you love about yourself or ask for words of affirmation from others. You can also take a walk or a bath to change up your routine.Spending time with another family member can help make the holiday more about love than relationships.She also said realistic expectations are vital.Visitfor more information.