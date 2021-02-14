Bitter breakup? Sheriffs offer to arrest your ex for Valentine's Day

Sheriffs in North Carolina's Nash County and Florida's Nassau County created Facebook posts asking people to turn in ex-loves with outstanding warrants, CNN reported.
One post offers: limited edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum stay in luxurious accommodations and a special valentine's dinner.
These departments promise to make the surprise special for that certain someone.
Police in Middletown, Ohio are also offering a similar special.
They are topping theirs with non-smoking rooms and free laundry services.
They also promise to keep your former valentine safe with 24-hour security and video surveillance.