valentine's day

Bitter breakup? Sheriffs offer to arrest your ex for Valentine's Day

If you want to show a certain ex that you are not at all bitter about that horrible breakup this Valentine's Day, some police departments are offering to help.

Sheriffs in North Carolina's Nash County and Florida's Nassau County created Facebook posts asking people to turn in ex-loves with outstanding warrants, CNN reported.

One post offers: limited edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum stay in luxurious accommodations and a special valentine's dinner.



These departments promise to make the surprise special for that certain someone.

Police in Middletown, Ohio are also offering a similar special.

RELATED: Zoo lets you name a cockroach after your ex for Valentine's Day

They are topping theirs with non-smoking rooms and free laundry services.

They also promise to keep your former valentine safe with 24-hour security and video surveillance.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ohiofloridanorth carolinaarrestvalentine's dayu.s. & world
VALENTINE'S DAY
Valentine's Day wines for every level of wine drinker
Avoid romance scams while looking for love
Self-love, realistic expectations important this Valentine's Day
Couple 'falls' in love on bus; still married 73 years later
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Prepare for another few inches of snow
Southwest Airlines launches at O'Hare for first time
Prince Harry, Meghan: 'Archie is going to be a big brother'
Nicki Minaj's father killed by hit-and-run driver, police say
Baby delivered at O'Hare on Valentine's Day
Why do we celebrate Presidents Day?
CPS launches vaccine sites exclusively for staff
Show More
IN reports 1,233 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths
2 killed ID'd after car plunges 70 feet off I-55
Iwo Jima Marine veteran dies at 95
10% of Illinoisans have received 1st COVID-19 vaccine dose
10 shot, 4 fatally in weekend gun violence
More TOP STORIES News