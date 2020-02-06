How to treat yourself on Valentine's Day

Beauty and Lifestyle expert from The Go-To Girlfriend, Sadie Murray, is back with ways to pamper yourself this Valentine's Day!
No matter your relationship status-whether single, taken, it's complicated or you're a total cynic of the holiday, Valentine's Day is a great excuse to treat yourself - why not, you deserve it! From new PJs and luxe bubble bath salts to sending yourself flowers and indulging in some sweet treats, get ready for some "me time" this Valentine's Day.
1. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, "BECAUSE YOU'RE MINE FLOWER BOUQUET" - $79.99-$99.99
There's no shame in loving beautiful, fresh flowers AND sending them to yourself! You don't need a special occasion or reason to pick up a pretty bouquet for yourself. BUT, on Valentine's, why not buy one online, write a sweet note and have it delivered to your place.
2. SIMPLY CHOCOLATE, "EXCLUSIVE GRAND CHOCOLATES OF DISTINCTION TOWER", $129
A Simply Chocolate exclusive! This unique tower of exquisite chocolates from renowned chocolatiers has been beautifully tied into a very elegant grand tower. Godiva's famed Gold Ballotin Chocolates, Godiva's Dark Chocolate Assortment Box, Godiva's Cube Truffles, Neuhaus Discovery Chocolates Box, and Vosges Bar Library Box. This is will impress even the most ardent fan of premium chocolate.
3. BATH ESSENTIALS FROM AnyTownUSA.com
Stock up on bath salts, bubbles, candles, diffuser with relaxing scented essential oils, and turn on some spa music for the ultimate moment of R&R for yourself from AnyTownUSA.com.
AnytownUSA.com is the American made marketplace with the mission to enable you to dress from head to toe and to furnish your home from front door to back door, and even to supply your pets, all in goods made in the USA, easily, finally! At the same time, we are enabling makers in the US, most of whom are women owned businesses, like us, to be successful.
4. ANYA LUST LINGERIE & PAJAMAS
Nothing is better than putting on ultra-soft, brand new pajamas, especially after a hot bath. Why not treat yourself to some new loungewear, robes, silk pajamas and lingerie? Anya Lust - A Luxury Lingerie Destination inspired by endless romance, decadent sensuality, and intoxicating femininity. Anya Lust is a dreamland, created for free-spirited women to revel in pleasure and all that makes life so incredibly beautiful. Anya Lust not only includes lingerie, but also an assortment of romantic wellness products, sensual poetry and garments to bring out your inner divine feminine.
Featured Items:
PJ's:
https://anyalust.com/collections/robes-nightwear/products/the-va-signature-camisole
https://anyalust.com/collections/robes-nightwear/products/the-va-signature-pajama-bottoms
https://anyalust.com/collections/valentines-day/products/elizabeth-silk-chemise
Lingerie:
https://anyalust.com/collections/valentines-day/products/juliette-lace-lingerie-set
https://anyalust.com/collections/valentines-day/products/celine-red-lace-bodysuit
https://anyalust.com/collections/valentines-day/products/desert-rose-balcony-bra
Robe, Etc.:
https://anyalust.com/collections/valentines-day/products/no-5
https://anyalust.com/collections/valentines-day/products/goddess-of-sensuality-sheer-kimono
5. COLOR STREET NAIL STRIPS, VALENTINE'S COLLECTION; starts at $11
Color Street-100% nail polish strips provide base, color, and top coat in every strip with the bonus of no drying time! The colors are vibrant, the finishes glossy, and they easily adhere to the nail instantly. These stunning nail polish strips keep their good looks up to 10 days, and they're easy to remove with any nail polish remover.
6. HAIR TREATMENTS FROM MATRIX/BIOLAGE
Matrix Total Results Dark Envy Shampoo, Conditioner, and Toning Hair Mask - For years Matrix Total Results has provided at-home color neutralization with fan favorites Total Results So Silver - to keep their blonde, silver and platinum locks free and clear of yellow tones and Total Results Brass Off - to ban unwanted brassy tones on their lightened hair. Dark Envy now provides salon-like quality care by neutralizing undesirable red tones that can emerge when dark brown or black hair is lightened or exposed to sun or hard water. This is professional hair care right at your fingertips in the comfort of your shower!
Available at Ulta & Ulta.com for $14-26.
Biolage All-In-One Coconut Infusion Multi-Benefit Spray - Looking for that one product with multiple benefits? The search is over with the Biolage All-In-one Coconut Infusion Spray. This tiny little bottle is the perfect addition to your self-care day delivering 25 healthy hair benefits that include; adding shine, hair detangling, fighting frizz, and strengthening hair. All in a vegan good for you good for the planet formula!
Available at Ulta & Ulta.com for $20.
Biolage Deep Treatment Packs - Who doesn't love a good mask!? These highly concentrated little packs hold agents and ingredients that instantly transform dry, frizzy and color-treated hair with a deep treatment for healthier feeling hair with each use. These good for you, good for your hair and good for the planet treatments use a new packaging design that contains less plastic than traditional haircare products and are also vegan formulas.
Available at Ulta & Ulta.com for $15 each.
