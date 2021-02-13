chicago proud

Prospect Heights assisted living facility sets up virtual dates for two couples separated by pandemic

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Workers at Aspired Living in Prospect Heights organized virtual Valentine's dates for Joann Deatsch and Mary Agnes Burckart and their husbands.

Joann and Mary Agnes need specialized care and have had to be away from their husbands during the entire pandemic. Joann's husband Ron also lives at Aspired Living but in assisted living, while Mary Agnes' husband Ed lives in Arlington Heights with their daughter.

Joann and Ron are high school sweethearts who have been married for 66 years.

The ladies kicked off their pre-Valentine's Day date with a trip to the salon for a little pampering. Then at in the late morning Ron was surprised with his favorite lunch and a screen showing Joann, who enjoyed the same meal.

Mary Agnes and Ed had their virtual date in the mid-afternoon, soundtracked with the music that reminds them most of each other. Mary and Ed met at DePaul University.

Love conquers all and this warms your heart on this cold winter night.
