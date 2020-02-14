Society

Flowers for Valentine's Day: Friday is one of the busiest days of the year for florists

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Valentine's Day is one of the busiest days of the year for florists, running neck-and-neck with Mother's Day when it comes to demand for bouquets.

Launching thousands of roses and hundreds of deliveries for the holiday of love, it's no surprise Steve's Flower Market in the West Loop had a busy Friday.

Designer Mary Ziemba took ABC7 Eyewitness News inside the shop to see what it takes to put together the perfect arrangement for your sweetheart.

Steve's Flower Market is a family owned business that offers everything from ready-made bouquets and custom arrangements to personalized event and wedding displays. Click here for more information.

Your florist or floral designer will help you choose the best bouquet to express your love the right way; after all, both the color and the type of flower send messages all their own. Find out what your flowers really mean; you may not be saying what you think you are!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagowest loopvalentine's day
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Show More
CDC warns of unusual, aggressive rats because of pandemic
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News