Valparaiso apartment on fire, officials working to contain

(Valparaiso Fire Department)

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WLS) -- Fire officials are working to put out an apartment fire in Valparaiso, Indiana, Friday evening.

The Valparaiso Fire Department said eight units are affected in a 16-unit building in the 500 block of Sturdy Road, roughly 50 miles southeast of Chicago.

No injuries have been reported at this time. Management said that all tenants have been accounted for, according to authorities.

Fire officials said the department is beginning a secondary search of the building.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.
