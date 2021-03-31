Valparaiso fire spreads to 4 homes, including 1 across lake

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
VALPARAISO, Ind. (WLS) -- A large fire spread to four homes in a Valparaiso neighborhood Tuesday.

Region News Source captured video of the scene on Scarborough Road around 1 p.m. The house where the fire originally started was severely damaged.

SEE ALSO | Massive fire ignites at Brighton Park paper recycling plant

Two houses on either side also suffered some damage. A house across the lake also caught fire when embers traveled over the water.

No major injuries were reported, but one homeowner who tried to put the fire out himself suffered minor burns.

Two dogs were reported missing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
valparaisohouse firefirefighters
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID cases spike in 2 Chicago zip codes
Walgreens acknowledges 2nd dose scheduling problems
150 firefighters battle Brighton Park recycling plant fire
Mass COVID vaccination sites near Wrigley Field, CSU coming soon
Man tracks down stolen car, watches suspect crash it
Witnesses: Onlooker anger increased as George Floyd stopped moving
Watergate figure G. Gordon Liddy dies at age 90
Show More
General Iron owners deny environmental racism charge in new court filing
Man charged with attempted murder in Mag Mile stabbing
Waukegan activists protest renaming school after Obamas
'Real Housewives' star charged in telemarketing fraud scheme
IL utilities shut offs can resume Thursday; how to get help paying bills
More TOP STORIES News