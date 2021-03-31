Valparaiso fire spreads to 4 homes, including 1 across lake

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WLS) -- A large fire spread to four homes in a Valparaiso neighborhood Tuesday.Region News Source captured video of the scene on Scarborough Road around 1 p.m. The house where the fire originally started was severely damaged.Two houses on either side also suffered some damage. A house across the lake also caught fire when embers traveled over the water.No major injuries were reported, but one homeowner who tried to put the fire out himself suffered minor burns.Two dogs were reported missing.