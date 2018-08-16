Van Dyke trial judge: Laquan McDonald's mother must testify at pre-trial Thursday

WATCH LIVE: Van Dyke pre-trial continues; judge says McDonald's mother must testify Thursday or she cannot attend trial

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Thursday is a deadline in the murder case for Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke, who is charged in the 2014 murder of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald.

Van Dyke's attorneys want McDonald's mother, Tina Hunter, to take the stand in pre-trial. Judge Vincent Gaughan said if she wants to attend the trial, she has to testify Thursday.

Attorneys for Van Dyke want Hunter to testify about her son's troubled past. Hunter was supposed to appear last month and never showed up. Gaughan ruled Hunter must comply or she will be barred from attending the trial.

Van Dyke is charged with first-degree murder. Dashcam video showed Van Dyke shooting McDonald 16 times as he walked down the street with a knife. The 2015 release of that video sparked massive protests.

Van Dyke has pleaded not guilty, saying he pulled the trigger in self-defense. The judge also ruled Wednesday that prosecutors will only be allowed to refer to McDonald as a victim during closing arguments since this case involves a self-defense claim.

The trail is set to start on Sept. 5.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
laquan mcdonaldjason van dyketrialjudgemurderchicago police departmentChicagoLittle Village
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul, dies at age 76
Man found dead in Loop hotel locker room
Truck crashes into light pole, catches fire in Buffalo Grove
2 charged in string of Lincoln Park robberies
Man fatally shot in Waukegan
K2 mass overdose: Nearly 80 sickened at New Haven Green; man arrested
Colorado man confesses to killing pregnant wife, 2 daughters
Some oat cereals, granola test positive for weed killer ingredient
Show More
Mom, 4-year-old daughter missing from Lawndale
Rizzo leads Cubs past Brewers 8-4
AccuWeather: Cloudy with spotty storms Thursday
Charges announced in slaying of Northfield attorney
Hobart attorney fatally shot by ex-client weeks before retirement, police say
More News