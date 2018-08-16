Van Dyke pre-trial continues; Laquan McDonald's mother spoke with judge behind closed doors

EMBED </>More Videos

The judge presiding over the murder trial of Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke said Laquan McDonald's mother must testify in pre-trial Thursday, or she will not be allowed to a

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The mother of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald arrived at the Cook County courthouse Thursday morning, meeting a deadline set by the judge presiding over Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke's murder trial. Tina Hunter's son died after Van Dyke shot him 16 times in 2014.

Judge Vincent Gaughan ruled earlier this week that Hunter must comply with a defense attorney subpoena or be barred from attending the trial.

Van Dyke's attorneys want Hunter to testify about her son's troubled past. Attorney Randy Rueckert told Judge Vincent Gaughan on Tuesday his team visited Hunter's home twice with a subpoena to attend a pre-trial hearing. Both times, a man turned them away.

After pointing out the lawyer could have used registered mail, Gaughan said Hunter should be alerted that she won't be able to attend the murder trial if she ducks service of the subpoena.

Hunter walked into the courthouse with Special Prosecutor Joe McMahon late Thursday morning. She spoke with the judge behind closed doors before the pre-trial hearing ended. She did not speak in open court.

Van Dyke is charged with first-degree murder. Dashcam video showed Van Dyke shooting McDonald 16 times as he walked down the street with a knife. The 2015 release of that video sparked massive protests.

Van Dyke has pleaded not guilty, saying he pulled the trigger in self-defense. The judge also ruled Wednesday that prosecutors will only be allowed to refer to McDonald as a victim during closing arguments since this case involves a self-defense claim.

The trial is set to start on Sept. 5.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
laquan mcdonaldjason van dyketrialjudgemurderchicago police departmentChicagoLittle Village
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul, dies at age 76
2 charged in string of Lincoln Park robberies
Man found dead in Loop hotel locker room
Rhymefest honors family at Chicago Air and Water Show
A look at the life of Aretha Franklin
Democrats talk about 'Blue Wave' at state fair day
David Rothenberg, whose father set him on fire in 1983, dies at 42
Man charged in murder of Northfield attorney due in court Thursday
Show More
Colorado husband confesses to killing missing mom, 2 daughters
Some oat cereals, granola test positive for weed killer ingredient
Charges pending against suspect in fatal Schaumburg crash
Aretha Franklin grieved by the music industry, world
More News