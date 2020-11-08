vote 2020

'Character matters': Van Jones chokes back tears on CNN as he reacts to Biden's projected win

By Van Jones
It's easier to be a parent this morning. It's easier to be a dad. It's easier to tell your kids that character matters. The truth matters. Being a good person matters.

Joe Biden will be our next president and Donald Trump will not.

This is vindication for a lot of people who have suffered under this administration. If you're Muslim in this country, you won't have to worry about the President not wanting you here. If you're an immigrant, you won't have to worry about your babies being snatched away. If you're a Dreamer, you won't have to be worried about getting sent away for no reason.

When George Floyd was murdered, he said "I can't breathe." Over these past four years, too many of us have felt like they couldn't breathe.

Waking up every day to this President's tweets has been exhausting. Going to the store while people get nastier and nastier as they become less and less afraid to show their racism makes you tired. Being worried about if your sister can just go to Walmart and get back into her car without somebody saying offensive something to her -- it's not okay.

We've spent so much of our life energy just trying to hold it together over these past four years. Biden's victory is a huge deal for us. Now we get a chance to get some peace and reset.

The character of the country matters again. Being a good man matters again. I want my sons to look at this and understand: it's easy to do things the cheap and easy way. You can get away with that for a while. But eventually, it comes back around. That's a good thing for this country.

I'm sorry for the people who lost. For them, it's not a good day. But for a whole lot of people, it's a good day.

The-CNN-Wire
& 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdonald trumpkamala harriscnnvote 2020joe bidenelection2020 presidential election
VOTE 2020
1st Black, Asian woman elected VP: Watch Kamala Harris' journey
Barr OKs DOJ election probes despite little evidence of fraud
Trump faces calls to work with Biden team on transition
Who will replace Kamala Harris? These are top contenders
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pritzker tightens restrictions as IL reports 10,573 new cases
Police chase ends in Plainfield crash; 3 officers hurt
Teen charged with buying rifle for Kyle Rittenhouse used in Kenosha unrest
2 killed in Algonquin home ID'd; suspect arrested in Colorado
FDA gives emergency OK to Lilly's antibody treatment for COVID-19
Boy, 7, fatally struck by vehicle in Oak Lawn: police
Barr OKs DOJ election probes despite little evidence of fraud
Show More
Kamala Harris' sorority sisters celebrate historic win
Wilmette students send hundreds of letters to local veterans
43 shot, 6 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
Pregnant woman found dead inside burning home
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, breezy, warm
More TOP STORIES News