Video shows runaway van becomes rolling fireball

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WLS) -- A runway vehicle became a rolling fireball in Arkansas.The incident happened after a van with a trailer burst into flames and went barreling down a hill.Local police released dashcam video showing the van engulfed by the fire.Officials believe the vehicle overheated in a driveway before rolling away.Firefighters quickly arrived on the scene and put out the flames.Officials say no one was hurt.