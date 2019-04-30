Van used to smash into NW Side cell phone store

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for two suspects after a van was used to smash into a cell phone store on the Northwest Side Tuesday morning.Police said two men used a white van to back into the front window of a cell phone store on the 6300-block of North Northwest Highway at about 2 a.m. The men were wearing reflective vests and gloves.It's not known if they got away with anything, police said. The van was later found on the 5400-block of North East River Road. Police said it had been set on fire.Area North detectives are investigating.