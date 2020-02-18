Vandals cover historic Plymouth Rock in red spray paint

PLYMOUTH, Massachusetts -- The iconic Plymouth Rock and other sites were covered in red graffiti Monday during a vandalism spree discovered at the site marking the landing of the Pilgrims in Massachusetts 400 years ago.

Officials in Plymouth discovered the vandalism early in the morning. Workers had removed the red spray paint, which included the letters MOF and the numbers 508, from the rock before noon.

Authorities say no arrests have been made and the site was open to tourists.

The rock has come to symbolize the spot where William Bradford and the Mayflower Pilgrims disembarked before founding Plymouth Colony in December 1620.

Police said the vandals also targeted a seashell-shaped sign celebrating the upcoming 400th anniversary of the 1620 Mayflower landing, the Pilgrim Maiden statue and the National Monument To The Forefathers.

It was not immediately clear if this graffiti incident had any connection to the anniversary celebration, but Plymouth Rock has been the site of political demonstrations before.

United American Indians of New England holds the solemn remembrance on every Thanksgiving Day since 1970 there to recall what organizers describe as "the genocide of millions of native people, the theft of native lands and the relentless assault on native culture."

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
massachusettsgraffitivandalismu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman, 33, charged with sexual assault of 13-year-old boy
CPD reportedly working on new CTA crime plan in wake of violence incidents
Evanston man stranded in China amid novel coronavirus outbreak
Daytona 500 ends in violent crash, Ryan Newman in serious condition
Boy Scouts file for bankruptcy due to sex-abuse lawsuits
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, colder Tuesday
Illinois 2020 election threats include hacking, disinformation, experts say
Show More
Best in Midwest: Chicago film industry sees record year in 2019
VIDEO: Car bursts into flames in Wicker Park
Bloomberg qualifies for Nevada debate
Dense Fog Advisory in effect for entire Chicago area overnight
Starved Rock killer, 80, to be released decades after 1960 triple-killing
More TOP STORIES News