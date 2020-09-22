kobe bryant

Vanessa Bryant suing LA County Sheriff's Department over leaked photos from Kobe crash site

LOS ANGELES -- Vanessa Bryant is suing Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and his department over leaked photos of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash site.

Deputies allegedly took personal cellphone photos -- and were then told by Villanueva to delete them -- in the aftermath of the Jan. 26 accident.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages, including punitive damages.
EMBED More News Videos

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said eight deputies were involved in taking graphic photos from the site of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others.


In early March, Vanessa Bryant's attorney said in a statement that she was "absolutely devastated" that deputies reportedly shared the graphic photos of the crash scene where Bryant, their daughter and seven others were killed.

Attorney Gary Robb says Vanessa Bryant personally went to the sheriff's office the day of the crash and requested that the area be protected from photographers.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeles county sheriff's departmentkobe bryanthelicopter crashfatal crashinvestigationdeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
LA honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant with public memorial
Vanessa Bryant submits wrongful death claim over helicopter crash
New video shows wreckage from Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
KOBE BRYANT
'Mamba Mentality' helps student inspire others on TikTok
Report: Kobe Bryant pilot may have been disoriented in fog
Autopsy: Pilot in Kobe Bryant crash had no alcohol, drugs
Pilot's family responds to Vanessa Bryant's wrongful death lawsuit in Kobe crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead after Waukegan home invasion
Dreadhead Cowboy charged after Dan Ryan horse ride, ISP says
Wisconsin added back on Chicago's emergency travel order
Louisville prepares for Breonna Taylor announcement
Pair flees scene after 7 cars struck in NW Side hit-and-run: police
Pritzker announces recreational marijuana dispensary application changes
Notre Dame-Wake Forest football game postponed after players test positive for COVID-19
Show More
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, cool
Suburban doctor charged with sexually assaulting former co-worker in Oak Brook
Trump to announce SCOTUS pick Saturday, Romney won't block
IL reports 1,531 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths
Archdiocese of Chicago schools tackle in-person learning
More TOP STORIES News