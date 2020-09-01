Ft. Hood leadership changes announced amid Vanessa Guillen investigation

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6254063" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Family of Vanessa Guillen said she confided in them about two sexual harassment incidents before she went missing. Here's what they said happened.

A month afterFort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen, a shake-up in leadership at the Texas base has been announced.Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, who oversaw Fort Hood at the time of Guillen's disappearance earlier this year, is being replaced, as previously announced, but will no longer ascend to take command of the 1st Armored Division.Instead, according to a military announcement, Efflandt will remain at Fort Hood in a deputy capacity while his successor, Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV takes over beginning Wednesday.The move also goes along with a new lead investigator being appointed to look at how Fort Hood brass handled Guillen's sexual harassment allegations, which Army officials atThe Army announced Gen. John Murray - a four-star commanding general of Army Futures Command and one of the Army's most senior commanders - will lead a "more complete and comprehensive" investigation into the chain of command actions related to Guillen."There are currently several investigations underway at Fort Hood which are tasked with reviewing a wide range of topics and concerns. Gen. Murray will roll those efforts into a more complete and comprehensive investigation that will delve into all activities and levels of leadership," the Army said in its statement announcing the leadership changes.Army officials said Murray's investigation is separate from an independent review of Fort Hood by a civilian panel that started last month.The changes are significant milestones thus far in the Army's handling of the disappearance and death of the 20-year-old from Houston.Guillen disappeared in April, before her remains were uncovered in June. Investigators believe she was dismembered by 20-year-old Spc. Aaron Robinson, who was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.Since Guillen's remains were found, her family, who has voiced anguish over the Army's response, received support from the federal level, first from U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia and later Pres. Donald Trump, who pledged to pay for her funeral.Garcia had been vocal about immediate changes being needed in the wake of Guillen's death.that would primarily let service members file sexual assault and harassment claims to a third party, rather than through their chain of command.Guillen may have not been alone as far as harassment at Fort Hood. Multiple reports showed hundreds of service members came forward with their experience.One of those members appears to be Sgt. Elder Fernandes, who similarly went missing before. He alsoTV station WCVB in Fernandes' home state of Massachusetts reached out to his family following the leadership change."They need an independent investigation. I don't trust the Army investigating themselves," the sergeant's aunt told the TV station.