Vanessa Guillen investigation: Protesters demand justice after complaint reveals gruesome details in alleged murder of Fort Hood soldier

AUSTIN -- Hundreds marched to Houston's city hall on Fourth of July, demanding justice for Vanessa Guillen, a missing Texas soldier who was killed and dismembered by a fellow soldier stationed at the same Texas base, according to a criminal complaint.

Guillen was last seen April 22 in a parking lot outside of her barracks in Fort Hood, one of the country's largest military installations located about 65 miles north of Austin.

Human remains were found Tuesday near the Leon River, about 20 miles east of Fort Hood, in the search for Guillen. Her family said through attorney Natalie Khawam that they believe evidence shows the remains are Guillen, but authorities said they are still awaiting positive identification.

"The whole thing is devastating, gruesome, barbaric," Khawam said.

Guillen's family said the 20-year-old told them she was being sexually harassed by a solider before her disappearance and didn't tell her superiors for fear of retribution.

At a news conference Thursday, the Army identified fellow soldier Aaron David Robinson, 20, as a suspect in Guillen's disappearance. Robinson, an Army specialist, died by suicide when authorities made contact with him Wednesday.

"We are still investigating their interactions but at this time there is no credible information for reports that specialist Robinson sexually harassed specialist Guillen," said Fort Hood CID Special Agent Damon Phelps.

Aaron David Robinson, 20, died by suicide when authorities made contact with him, according to the Army.



The criminal complaint released later Thursday said Robinson's girlfriend, 22-year-old Cecily Aguilar, was a civilian arrested in the Guillen case. Robinson enlisted Aguilar to help him dispose of Guillen's body, according to the complaint. Aguilar later recognized Guillen, the complaint says, and helped Robinson mutilate and hide her body.

Aguilar was arrested Wednesday and faces one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence.

Cecily Aguilar, 22, charged with one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence.



For months, Guillen's family claimed the Army did not take her disappearance seriously and is calling for a congressional investigation.

"What I was able to share was tampered by my responsibility to protect the integrity of the investigation so that we could find Vanessa and prosecute those responsible for this travesty and in the end, be in a position to punish them. I just wish I could have done a better job balancing those two needs," said Gen. Scott Efflandt, deputy commanding general of III Corps.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
