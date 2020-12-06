Vehicle crashes into CFD ambulance in Chinatown, no major injuries reported

CHICAGO -- A vehicle crashed into an ambulance early Sunday morning in Chinatown on the South Side.

About 1:40 a.m., a Chrysler sedan was traveling northbound in the 400 block of West Cermak Road when it struck a Chicago Fire Department ambulance driving eastbound, Chicago police said.


Two CFD employees, 37 and 43, were transported to Mount Sinai Hospital for observation, police said. They were both listed in fair condition, with no major injuries.

A 25-year-old man in the Chrysler sedan was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and another man, 37, was transported to Stroger Hospital, both for observation, police said. The two men were listed in good condition with no major injuries.


No citations have been issued.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
