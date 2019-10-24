Vehicle plunges from Indianapolis parking garage, killing 2

INDIANAPOLIS -- Firefighters say a motor vehicle has plunged from the fourth floor of a downtown Indianapolis parking garage, killing a man and a woman inside.

The vehicle, which appeared to be an SUV, landed on its roof after falling shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday from the Market Square Center Garage. The vehicle landed in an alley behind the City Market.

It wasn't immediately clear how the vehicle fell from the garage. Indianapolis Fire Department Battalion Chief Rita Reith said code enforcement was on its way to check for structural damage to the garage, which has been temporarily closed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
indianafatal fallfatal crashu.s. & worldcrash
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Negotiations continue for 8th day as CTU plans civil disobedience training
Intruder killed after being confronted by homeowner in Austin
Mayor Lightfoot details plan to tackle $838M budget deficit
Woman dies as she tries to rescue Astros fan in crash
Peoples Gas predicts lower heating bills for Chicago customers this winter
Fast-moving wildfire in Northern California explodes to 10,000 acres, forces evacuations
Rep. Elijah Cummings to lie in state at US Capitol ceremony
Show More
Verizon launches wireless 5G home internet service in Chicago area
Original Home Run Inn reopens in Little Village
Chicago AccuWeather: Cool start, mostly cloudy Thursday
Metra UP West IB trains delayed due to switching problem at Lake Street
ABC7 Friday Flyover Vote
More TOP STORIES News