Vehicle shot up near Oakland; woman injured by shattered glass

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman was injured by broken glass when the car she was driving was shot at on Lake Shore Drive.

CHICAGO --
A woman was injured by shattered glass when the vehicle she was driving was shot Friday night in the Oakland neighborhood on the South Side.

The 30-year-old was driving north about 7:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of South Lake Shore Drive when she heard shots being fired from a dark colored car headed in the same direction, Chicago police said.

Her vehicle was struck by several bullets, police said.

The woman was taken to Mercy Hospital with injuries caused by shattered glass, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
lake shore drivewoman shotchicago shootingChicagoLakeview
Top Stories
LIVE RADAR Winter Storm Warning in effect: Flights cancelled and road travel dangerous as snowstorm hits Chicago area
Jason Van Dyke sentenced to 81 months in prison
3 killed, 8 others wounded in Chicago shootings since MLK weekend began
Boy, 16, rescued, another still missing from Lake Michigan at Waukegan pier
Could Trump's announcement signal possible end of shutdown?
Dogwalker beaten with pipe
Van Dyke sentencing: How does a former cop survive in prison?
Woman Shot and Killed in Little Village
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Winter Storm Warning in effect until 12 p.m. Saturday
My Block, My Hood, My City to offer volunteer snow removal
Weekend Watch: Government agencies violating public records laws
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
More News