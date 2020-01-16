Cicero teen missing 10 days vanished day her home was burglarized

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are searching for a missing teenager who vanished the same day her home was broken into.It's been 10 days since 17-year-old Velia Flores disappeared from her suburban Cicero home. Located on a busy, mostly commercial stretch of Cermak Avenue, the second floor apartment she shares with her father was burglarized that same day.Police released surveillance pictures grabbed from a doorbell camera showing what they believe to be one of the two burglars, who they say, broke in on Jan. 6 using a key."Once they passed the doorbell, they go out of the picture. It was either used a key or the door was open, we're not 100% sure and we're still continuing to look into that," Cicero Police Supt. Jerry Chlada Jr. said.How did they get the key though and where is Velia Flores? The landlord's mother told ABC7 the doorbell video from the morning of January 6 shows Flores handing a bag of some sort over to a teenager who resembles the one seen breaking into the home several hours later.Based on Flores' behavior on the doorbell camera, police believe that she may have known the teenagers who came to her door that day. At this point, however, police are still not ruling out foul play.