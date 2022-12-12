Chicago shootings: 25 shot, 6 fatally in weekend gun violence across city, police say

CHICAGO -- At least six people were killed and 19 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening.

Gunfire broke out outside a Belmont Cragin bar early Sunday, killing three people and wounding a woman, Chicago police said. A fight inside the bar spilled onto the street outside around 2:30 a.m. near Central Avenue and School Street, Police Commander Joseph Brennan told reporters Sunday morning. Someone opened fire in the 5500 block of West School and struck two men and two women, he said. The shooter fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV and has not been arrested, Brennan said. The men, 50 and 26, were shot in the head and body and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A woman, 24, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead, police said. Another woman, 25, was taken to the same hospital in critical condition with a gunshot to her head.

Hours later, four people were hospitalized after a shooting and crash on the city's West Side, Chicago police said. A 44-year-old man was inside a vehicle in the West Garfield Park neighborhood's 200 block of South Kilbourn Avenue at about 8 a.m. when an SUV stopped near him, police said. Three people exited the SUV and started firing at the man. The victim, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, drove away before striking another vehicle in the first block of North Cicero Avenue, police said. He was then transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. Three other people, all female, were injured in the crash and taken to Loretto Hospital, police said. Authorities did not immediately provide information about their conditions. No one is in custody and Area Four Detectives are investigating.

A man was shot to death Friday night in Bronzeville on the South Side. The man, 36, was on a sidewalk about 8:20 p.m. in the first block of East 40th Street when he was shot in the chest, police said. He was taken by his friends to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

On Saturday, a woman was shot to death while driving in the Belmont Gardens neighborhood on the Northwest Side. Just after 1 a.m., Felicia Cortes, 27, was driving in the 2700 block of North Pulaski Road when someone in another car began to shoot at her, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office. Cortes lost control of the car and crashed into a nearby dumpster, with the vehicle then going up in flames. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man was shot to death Saturday night in Roseland on the South Side. The man, 32, was in an alley about 7 p.m. off the first block of West 105th Street when someone opened fire, police said. He was shot in the chest and face and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name hasn't been released.

On Saturday, a Chicago police officer was stabbed and the suspect shot during an incident, according to police. CPD said they are responding to a police-involved shooting near 99th and Wentworth in Roseland on the South Side. A 29-year-old officer suffered stab wounds and was transported to Christ Hospital in serious but stable condition. A 35-year-old man is said to be in critical condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound, officials said.

Earlier Saturday morning, a concealed carry holder shot two offenders during a possible attempted car theft, Chicago police said. Police are still investigating the attack as it joins the growing number of incidents where armed residents are shooting their alleged attackers to avoid becoming victims of a crime. The gunshots rang out early in morning in the heart of city's Loop .

WLS-TV contributed to this report

