Plane makes emergency landing on road in Vernon Hills

A plane was forced to make an emergency landing on South Milwaukee Avenue in Vernon Hills, IL.

VERNON HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing north suburban Vernon Hills late Friday night.

The plane landed safely on South Milwaukee Avenue, but there was some minor damage to one of the wings.

Libertyville police said no one was hurt and the plane has since been towed away.

It is unclear what caused the pilot to bring the plane down on the road.

