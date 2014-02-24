24/7 Live
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out
Monday, February 24, 2014
Watch Live
ON NOW
Top Stories
Teen shot by armed robber riding electric scooter on North Side: CPD
1 hour ago
Furor over Epstein files sparks clash at Trump's DOJ
At-risk woman missing nearly 2 weeks, last seen near CTA bus stop
3 hours ago
2 killed, multiple hurt in Kentucky church shooting after trooper shot
Mayor Johnson calls for more state funding for CPS during church chat
3 hours ago
Missing man found dead in water at north suburban marina: officials
Illinois first responders arrive to Texas flood sites to help recovery
20 minutes ago
White Sox, Cubs make picks in first round of 2025 MLB Draft
2 hours ago