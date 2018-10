A former suburban high school soccer coach has been sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting a teenage boy.Cori Beard, 29, pleaded guilty to assaulting the boy while she was a coach at Vernon Hills High School. Beard served as a coach between November 2015 and early 2018.Beard was sentenced to six years in prison.Beard also admitted to an attempted sexual assault on another teen. She was sentenced to probation following her prison term for that attempted assault.