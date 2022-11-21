LGBTQ Vers bar NYC targeted in window smashing incidents 4 times in past month | Video

Bar owner said they stand in solidarity with victims of Colorado Springs, Colorado shooting

The bar was targeted 3 times in the past week, and a man was caught on a surveillance camera trying to throw a brick through the window.

NEW YORK -- Four attacks on a New York LGBTQ bar have not deterred its owner from keeping it open.

The most recent incident was Saturday, when a man caught on a surveillance camera tried to throw a brick through the window, CNN reported.

The Vers bar in Hell's Kitchen has had similar attacks from vandals four times since October, including three in the past week.

Vers' owner installed shatterproof glass, so no one was injured, but the windows have had to be replaced multiple times.

The bar remains open for business, and the owners and patrons say they stand in solidarity with the victims of Club Q in Colorado Springs.