Man arrives at O'Hare with 3,200 generic Viagra pills for his friends, customs says

CHICAGO -- A traveler tried to illegally pass through customs at O'Hare International Airport with 3,200 erectile dysfunction tablets he said were for his friends.

The nine pounds of pills, worth nearly $100,000, were a generic Viagra brand sold over the counter in India, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Customs agents seized the pills Thursday on the man's return from India.

When the traveler was asked why he had the pills, he said they were for his friends, CBP said.

As a rule, the FDA does not allow travelers to bring prescription drugs from outside United States because they "often contain dangerous contaminants or ineffective compounds," CBP said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoo'hareair traveltravelo'hare airportprescription drugs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Public Schools' 'final offer' rejected by CTU
Deep freeze moves in, more snow on the way
Chicago homeless prepare for bitter cold temperatures, need help
How police are using GPS to track down stolen cars
Antioch teen accused in Kenosha shooting faces arrest, increased bail after failing to update address
Condensed high school sports season raises concerns for injuries
Chicago cop charged with attempted murder in off-duty shooting
Show More
Federal executions likely a COVID superspreader: analysis
J&J COVID vaccine could help boost slow vaccination rollout if emergency use granted
Mother of newborn baby abandoned at Glenview rehab center arrested, police say
LGBTQ people at higher risk of COVID-19, CDC study shows
Dannielynn Birkhead learns about mom Anna Nicole Smith's past on '20/20'
More TOP STORIES News