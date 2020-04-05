Victim identified after fatal fire in Lake County, Ind., officials say

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WLS) -- A 37-year-old man's body was found Saturday night after a fire broke out a home in Merrillville, Ind., police said.

The Merrillville Police Department responded to a structure fire around 11:35 p.m. at a home in the 5400-block of Georgia Street, police said.

Officials said it appears the fire started in a camper parked in the driveway and then extended to the home.

A man's body was found at the scene, officials said.

The victim was identified as 37-year-old Jason Morris, the Lake County coroner's office said.

The cause of death is still pending, the coroner's office said.

No other injuries were immediately reported.

The Indiana State Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
merrillvillelake county indianabuilding firefire
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'The number is sobering': Illinois' COVID-19 cases top 10K
Fauci: Coronavirus could become seasonal
ABC 7 airs Roman Catholic Mass for Palm, Easter Sunday
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
US Surgeon General: This week will be 'our Pearl Harbor moment'
Westlake Hospital temporarily reopening to treat patients infected with COVID-19
Stateville Correctional Center inmate dies of COVID-19, coroner's office says
Show More
Fake 'pop-up' COVID-19 testing sites offering quick results for cash
U.S. 'wasted' months before preparing for COVID-19 pandemic
Floyd Mayweather's daughter arrested after allegedly stabbing woman
United temporarily reduces flights to New York-area airports amid COVID-19 pandemic
Wisconsin moves ahead with in-person voting amid 'stay-at-home' order
More TOP STORIES News