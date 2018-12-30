Victim identified in River North parking garage fire that killed 1, injured 4

Terrell Webster, 47, died in a garage fire Saturday in River North.

By and Evelyn Holmes
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The man who was killed in fire at a high-rise parking garage in Chicago's River North neighborhood Saturday has been identified.

Terrell Webster, 47, of Chicago, was among workers who were caught in the fire.

The fire broke out at the top of the 10-story parking garage where workers believed to be employees of a roofing company were doing work on the elevator penthouse area of The Mart Park Orleans Self Park at 437 North Orleans Street.

Eyewitnesses said they saw workers jumping from the building to escape the flames.

Webster was pronounced dead at the scene. Two workers, ages 50 and 57, were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and two other workers, ages 39 and 51, were taken to Stroger Hospital. All four were in critical condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

At about 1:40 p.m., the Chicago Fire Department tweeted that a still-and-box fire had broken out at the structure.

A fire broke out atop a parking garage in Chicago's River North neighborhood, killing one worker and critically injuring four others.



The cause of the fire was not immediately known. Black smoke could be seen from blocks away.
The Chicago Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.

A fire broke out at the top of a 10-story parking garage in Chicago's River North neighborhood.

