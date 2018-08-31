Victim of past Labor Day violence makes amazing recovery, CPD deploys more officers this weekend

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are trying to crack down on violence this Labor Day holiday weekend by adding 1,400 more officers to the streets.CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson spoke about the plan Friday afternoon in a joint press conference with Illinois State Police, ATF, DEA and FBI. Johnson said additional resources will be deployed all over the city, including the lakefront, parks, and downtown.Still, Johnson and police officers had to respond to the South Shore neighborhood after shots were fired at police. CPD Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said that officers returned fire and no one was injured. Guglielmi said one person was in custody and a gun was recovered.Victims of violence over past Labor Day weekends are grateful for the efforts made by police.Damari Hendrix's life has been anything but a slam dunk, yet the 18-year-old Foreman High School basketball player said he has nothing to complain about. Damari knows he's lucky to be alive, let alone playing hoops.Two years ago during Labor Day weekend, Damari was shot in the head following a pickup basketball game at a West Side park."I couldn't move my arms, I couldn't talk. I was just lying in the grass," he said.Doctors gave Damari a 1 percent chance to live before surgery but he refused to be another teenage statistic in Chicago."In my head, I was saying to myself, I know I can come back," Damari said.Damari was determined to not only live, but return to the basketball court 100 percent."If someone tells Damari he can't do something, he's going to do it that much more and better," said Brian Rose, Foreman College and Career Prep coach.With the support of his coach, family and friends and a lot of hard work, Damari returned to the court last year. Next week, Damari will enter his senior year. Exactly two years after being told he may not live, Damari is looking forward to a very bright future."He can play college level basketball next year, there is no question in my mind," Rose said.Damari said he plans to go to college to not only play ball, but to study environmental science. Like so many cases in Chicago, Damari's shooting remains unsolved.Johnson said he recognizes the frayed relationship between police and community, but he needs the communities help to solve crimes.