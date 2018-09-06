VIDEO: 2 burglars break into Wicker Park business

Chicago police have released surveillance video of a burglary at a business in Wicker Park last month.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The video shows two people break into the business in the 2000-block of West Division Street at about 2:30 p.m. on August 14.

After the break-in, the suspects jumped into a red car waiting in the alley. The vehicle had damage on the right side of its bumper.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mulkerrin 20303 at 312-744-8263. Anonymous tips can be submitted to www.CPDTIP.com.
