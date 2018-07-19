Three women are accused of robbing a Victoria's Secret store in Wheaton's Town Square shopping center Tuesday afternoon.Police say the three women entered the store around 1 p.m. on and took merchandise.According to police, one of the women was carrying a stun gun or Taser and threatened an employee with it.The incident was captured on store surveillance video.The group later drove off in a silver SUV with temporary plates.Wheaton Police are asking anyone with information to call 630-260-2077.