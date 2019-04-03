Crime & Safety

VIDEO: 4 arrested after wild fight inside Atlantic City McDonald's

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. -- Arrests have been made after a wild fight was caught on video inside an Atlantic City McDonald's.

Witnesses recorded the melee that broke out early Saturday morning at the Arkansas Avenue location.

Police say 21-year-old Marcus Adderly and three 17-year-old girls are responsible.

They're being charged with assault and disorderly conduct for jumping behind the counter, attacking employees and using pepper spray.

Police say this viral video helped lead to the four arrests.
