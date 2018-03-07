VIDEO: 6 injured after CTA bus, SUV crash in Englewood

Six people were injured after a CTA bus and an SUV crashed in the Englewood neighborhood Wednesday morning.The crash occurred at about 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of 74th and Halsted streets, Chicago police said.Surveillance video shows a white SUV appearing to make a left turn while driving north on Halsted. The SUV and bus then collided in the middle of the intersection.The bus then crashed into a tree, ripping it out of the ground, before hitting a fire hydrant and a CTA bus shelter. No one was inside the bus shelter at the time.Five adults, four men and a woman who were passengers on the bus, were taken to St. Bernard Hospital where they were all treated and released.The male driver of the SUV was transported in stable condition to Advocate Christ Hospital. Police said he has been cited for failure to yield, driving without a license and driving without insurance.Shayna White was working the register at the liquor store on the corner."The whole building shook like an earthquake," she said.The crash occurred about half an hour before the store's closing and White says patrons were still walking in and out."That's what was more terrifying, we could have been right there, or it would have crashed through the store. How hard the store shook, you would have swore it was inside with us," she said.