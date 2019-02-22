New video shows an alleged drunk driver going out of control and onto a sidewalk in New Jersey.The incident happened the night of Feb. 9th in Jersey City.In the video obtained by Eyewitness News, a Ford Taurus is seen veering off Ocean Avenue and onto the sidewalk, missing a man by inches.It then mows down a light pole and goes across a street into a heap of destruction."It sounded like an explosion, like two trucks had collided," said witness Roxy Mumford.After the crash there was confusion and disbelief. "It was like a war zone," said Mumford. "Everything was knocked over."Police identify the driver as 47-year-old John Wilson. They say he was driving drunk when he lost control of the car. Police charged him with multiple crimes.Fortunately no one was injured in the crash.