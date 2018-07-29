VIDEO: Arsonist sets fire to life-size elephant statue in Northlake

A life-size elephant statue in Northlake was set on fire. (WLS)

NORTHLAKE, Ill. (WLS) --
Surveillance video captured an arsonist setting the fire that destroyed a life-size elephant statue Friday night in west suburban Northlake.

The statue, which was part of the community for more than 40 years, is now just a pile of debris.

Statue owner Tim Saenger said he doesn't know why it was targeted.

The surveillance video shows the arsonist returning to the statue when their first attempt to set the fire fizzled out.

Saenger is raising money to offer a reward for information leading to an arrest.

Cook County Sheriff's Office is investigating.
