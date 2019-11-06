VIDEO: ATM stolen from South Loop convenience store

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Surveillance video shows a group of thieves steal an ATM, cash and liquor from a South Loop convenience store Wednesday morning.

Chicago police said the burglary occurred at the Burnham Mart store in the 800-block of South Wabash Avenue at about 2:05 a.m., after the store was closed.

Surveillance video exclusively obtained by ABC7 shows three masked suspects break down the door and rip the ATM out of the wall. They hauled it out and went back into the store several times to grab two cash drawers and some liquor.

One of the suspects wore black hoodie on with a white skull and crossbones style image on the back.The suspects were wearing masks and gloves and could be seen leaving in a dark-colored SUV.

The store owner said he feels angry and violated.

"My mind was positive before, now it has been negative," he said.

The store owner said there was an armed robbery at the store in the past. No employees were inside the store during the theft Wednesday.

There has been a rash of similar ATM robberies in Chicago, but at this time, police are not linking any of them together.

Area Central detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.
