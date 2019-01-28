VIDEO: Bodycam captures CPD rescue of man in Lake Michigan using 'human chain'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5108885" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A man fell into Lake Michigan when he was trying to rescue his dog, which slipped on the ice and fell into the freezing water.

Chicago police released bodycam video that shows the dramatic rescue of a man who fell into freezing Lake Michigan by five officers who created a "human chain."On Sunday, the officers grabbed onto each other's belts to rescue the 33-year-old man who had gone into the water to save his dog near Foster Beach."We didn't talk about it, we just kind of did it," said CPD Sgt. Alex Silva during a Monday press conference.Witnesses called 911 after the men went in at about 1 p.m. Two officers rescued the dog when they arrived, but it was more tricky to get the man out as the shore wall was covered in ice.The officers didn't know there was a man in the water until they saw the dog."He was standing in water up to about chest high, but he was numb," Silva said. "He couldn't hold anything. He couldn't climb out. There was no way to climb out. It was sheer ice. We actually, if you watch the video, we're falling, just trying to get to the edge near the water. He could not have gotten out on his own."They crawled on their knees, then up over the ice ridge as 34-degree water splashed up against them."The challenging part of this was we were getting hit by waves. So I understand why he couldn't get out by himself," said Officer Brian Richards. "It was more slippery than just simple ice, it was constantly getting him by waves."A woman gave the officers a leash and the man was able to grab it.The man was taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital. His was treated and released, police said Monday.The dog -- which had its fur frozen when it was pulled from the water -- is also in good condition, police said.The dog was 9-months-old and weighed about 20 pounds. It was the dog's first time at the beach and had gotten away and ran beyond the ice shelf when it had fallen in, police said.