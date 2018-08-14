VIDEO: Bridge collapses in Italy amid violent storm, killing at least 11

At least 11 people are confirmed dead after a bridge collapse in Italy on Tuesday, according to the Italian news agency ANSA citing the Interior Ministry. (Polizia di Stato/Twitter)

GENOA, Italy --
Video shows a bridge collapse in northern Italy in the midst of a violent storm on Tuesday that has left at least 11 dead, according to reports.

The Italian news agency ANSA cited the Interior Ministry in reporting the deaths. The agency also reported that five people are injured and in serious condition.

Sniffer dogs are at work in the rubble to find those who are still trapped, Amalia Tedeschi, an official with Italian firefighters, told RAI state TV. She said that two injured people had already been extracted alive.

The Associated Press reports that a section about 650 feet long collapsed over an industrial area during the storm, which began suddenly. Tedeschi said that about 20 vehicles were involved in the collapse.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
