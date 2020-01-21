VIDEO: Burglars climb through Dunkin' drive-thru window, steal cash, safe in Portage Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Security footage recorded inside a Portage Park Dunkin' appears to show burglars climbing through a drive-thru window early Tuesday morning and stealing cash and a safe from the doughnut establishment.

Police were told the Dunkin', which is located in the 4200-block of North Milwaukee Avenue, was burglarized between 3 and 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. Two people climbed through a drive-thru window and removed items from the store, including a safe and cash registers, through a back door, according to police.

The pair then fled in a white van, police said.

No injuries were reported, and no one was in custody later Tuesday. Chicago police are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoportage parkburglarydunkin'
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: President Donald Trump impeachment trial begins
Man allegedly high on marijuana arrested after head-on crash in Lisle: police
Mich. homicide suspect in custody after SWAT team surrounds Montgomery home
Fire destroys Skokie home
TSA's weirdest finds of 2019
Joliet cop charged with DUI in crash that killed off-duty Berwyn police officer
Sunscreen ingredients can seep into blood stream: FDA
Show More
Rush University opens LGBTQ health resource center
China coronavirus outbreak leaves 6 dead, hundreds sickened
Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing of father, 74, in West Town
Tenants win fight to keep their housing affordable in Humboldt Park
Aurora police release photos of car in fatal crash, victim's family demands justice
More TOP STORIES News