VIDEO: Burglars climb through Dunkin' drive-thru window, steal cash, safe in Portage Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Security footage recorded inside a Portage Park Dunkin' appears to show burglars climbing through a drive-thru window early Tuesday morning and stealing cash and a safe from the doughnut establishment.Police were told the Dunkin', which is located in the 4200-block of North Milwaukee Avenue, was burglarized between 3 and 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. Two people climbed through a drive-thru window and removed items from the store, including a safe and cash registers, through a back door, according to police.The pair then fled in a white van, police said.No injuries were reported, and no one was in custody later Tuesday. Chicago police are investigating.