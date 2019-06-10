California family claims cars vandalized over Mexican flag hanging from garage

FOWLER, Calif. -- Local police are investigating Monday after one family says someone spray-painted "USA" on their driveway and on two cars sitting in front of their home.The family believes they were targeted because of a Mexican flag hanging above their garage.Jessica Silva says her son left their house around 9:30 p.m. Friday, came back about an hour later and found the graffiti.Silva's family has lived in the city of Fowler for about 13 years and the family says they're shocked that this happened to them.So far, police do not have any leads on who committed the vandalism.