California family claims cars vandalized over Mexican flag hanging from garage

FOWLER, Calif. -- Local police are investigating Monday after one family says someone spray-painted "USA" on their driveway and on two cars sitting in front of their home.

The family believes they were targeted because of a Mexican flag hanging above their garage.

Jessica Silva says her son left their house around 9:30 p.m. Friday, came back about an hour later and found the graffiti.

Silva's family has lived in the city of Fowler for about 13 years and the family says they're shocked that this happened to them.

So far, police do not have any leads on who committed the vandalism.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiacrimevandalism
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Arlington Heights woman accused of murdering parents
Off-duty CPD officer arrested after deadly South Side crash
41 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Clerk stabbed outside Loop 7-Eleven after having lottery machine thrown at him
Metra BNSF service disrupted after pedestrian hit by Amtrak train
David Ortiz shot in back at Dominican Republic bar
1 critically injured after car crashes near bike path off Lake Shore Drive on North Side
Show More
Bushwick Bill of Geto Boys rap group dies at 52
Lightfoot launches partnership initiative with business across Chicago
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny and windy Monday
Man reported missing from Humboldt Park considered 'high risk'
Gust of wind throws boys jumping on trampoline 50 feet into the air
More TOP STORIES News