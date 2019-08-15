VIDEO: California police save choking boy who couldn't breathe

CULVER CITY, Calif. -- Dramatic bodycam video released from Culver City, California police shows two officers racing into an apartment to save a boy who was choking.

The video shows two officers go into the apartment where a frantic mother grips her little boy, who was choking and couldn't breathe.

Heart-pounding seconds go by as the officers try to clear the child's airway.

As they carry the boy outside, the officers continue to perform a "back thrust" to help.

Finally, the child starts to breathe on his own.

The boy was able to see his heroes again this week when the Culver City council hosted him and his family, and honored the officers who saved his life.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiachildrenpolicechokingbody cameras
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in custody after windows on dozens of cars smashed downtown, sources say
Man with criminal history accused of murdering Gary woman
Jeffrey Epstein's autopsy report reveals new details
ABC7 Flywitness News at the Chicago Air & Water Show
Men charged in murder-for-hire plot that killed 2
Fugitive survives 3 years in makeshift bunker
July was hottest month on Earth since records began: NOAA
Show More
Air & Water Show: What you need to know
Illinois health officials warn of toxic blue-green algae
Boy, 11, honored after quick action saves mom
Mom charged after 18-month-old son fatally struck in Texas parking lot
Man with ice pick yelled racial slurs at motorcycle driver in Gurnee, police say
More TOP STORIES News