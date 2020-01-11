Body camera video captures apartment fire, explosion in Wisconsin

GENOA CITY, Wis. -- Body camera footage has captured an apartment fire and explosion in southern Wisconsin.

Police released video from the body camera of an officer responding to a fire in Genoa City.

At first, the body camera video appears to show a small fire and the officer knocking on doors, telling people to get out of the apartment building.

Not too long after, an explosion erupted in the area.

No one is reported to be hurt in the incident.

The police officer and a good Samaritan received awards from the village and police chief for their bravery.
