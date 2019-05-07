Video captures Fla. motorcyclist crashing after 'taunting' police

Police in Florida have released footage showing a dramatic crash in which a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries.The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said 21-year-old Ryan Decubellis was driving his 2017 Suzuki Motorcycle northbound on US Highway 19 North with a group of motorcyclists on May 3 when he drove past two deputies and accelerated at a "high rate of speed."Sergent Spencer Gross told local media that Decubellis was taunting the deputies.Decubellis crashed into a car driven by 54-year-old Scott Colletti, who was making a left turn across the road, police said.Decubellis sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash.Colletti suffered minor injures.Police said Decubellis pleaded guilty to charges of Reckless Driving with Property Damage and Personal Injury and No Motorcycle Endorsement.