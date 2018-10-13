Home surveillance captured a man trying to steal mail from a front porch in southwest suburban Riverside.The video shows the suspect creeping on to the front porch in the 200 block of Addison Friday morning around 4:45 a.m.Police say the same offender tried to take mail from mailboxes on the front porch on the 100 block of Nuttall, and the 200 block of Addison in Riverside early Friday morning.Riverside Police Chief Thomas Weitzel says the released ring doorbell video clearly shows the offender, who is described as a young-looking white male with facial hair, glasses and a back pack."If you ever needed a reason as to why you should have a doorbell that records who approaches your front door, this video clearly shows you the advantages to having a video doorbell. In this case it's the ring doorbell - but the video is very clear and we're hoping that someone will recognize this individual and report it to my detectives," said Weitzel.Anyone with information may contact Riverside Police at 708-447-2127 and ask for Detective James Lazansky at extension 279.