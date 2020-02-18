Car bursts into flames in Wicker Park: VIDEO

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A car went up in flames in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood Monday evening, according to police.

The incident was captured on video. Police said two women were driving northbound near the 1600-block of West Pierce when the car started to smoke. The driver turned westbound onto Pierce and parked the car, and the women jumped out.

Moments later, the car burst into flames. A neighbor captured video of the car fire, posting it to Twitter.

No one was injured, Chicago police said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowicker parkcaught on videocar fire
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Evanston man stranded in China amid novel coronavirus outbreak
Woman, 33, charged with sexual assault of 13-year-old boy
Daytona 500 ends in violent crash, Ryan Newman in serious condition
Illinois 2020 election threats include hacking, disinformation, experts say
Trump deploys Border Patrol agents to sanctuary cities, including Chicago
3 shot, 1 fatally, in tunnel between CTA Red, Blue lines at Jackson stop
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, colder Tuesday
Show More
Starved Rock killer, 80, to be released decades after 1960 triple-killing
Dense Fog Advisory in effect for entire Chicago area overnight
Guns, ammo confiscated from car at United Center before NBA All-Star Game
After Illinois attack by Russian hackers in 2016, feds spotlight state in 2020
Metra Electric schedule changes coming, rider input wanted
More TOP STORIES News