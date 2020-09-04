Video: Car drives through protesters in Times Square

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan -- Officials are investigating after a car drove through a crowd of protesters in Times Square on Thursday evening.

The NYPD says there is currently an ongoing investigation into the incident involving the black Taurus sedan, but it is not an NYPD vehicle.

According to police, the incident may have involved protesters from a pro-Trump rally and from a Black Lives Matter march.

No one has come forward to claim property damage or any injuries.

Police are asking for anyone who was injured to come forward.

Councilmember Keith Powers says his office will look into it.


Few other details were released.

