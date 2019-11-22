VIDEO: Car explodes at Connecticut intersection, passerby pulls driver to safety

STAFFORD, Conn. -- A car that burst into flames at a Connecticut intersection could have killed the driver, but a passerby quickly sprang into action and saved the driver.
The incident was caught on video by a traffic camera, WTIC reported.
On November 1, Glenwood Little was driving with two gas cans in the backseat of when his car exploded, according to the Stafford Fire Department.
"I don't know if it tipped over, was leaking or what, and there was smoking materials involved," said Stafford Fire Chief David Lucia.
Edward Cyr was driving by, within seconds, he pulled his car over and jumped out to help Little.
"I noticed there was a man in the car, there was someone in the driver's seat, so I told my husband, I said, 'You need to pull over and do something,'" said Sandra Cyr, Edward's wife.
Edward then runs across the street in an attempt to save Little.
"I pushed him kind of into the back, reached down to the seat belt and unbuckled him and then pulled him out," Edward said. "Then I realized his jacket was melting on him and his bonnet."
Little's car was completely engulfed by the time fire crews arrived on scene. He only suffered minor burns, thanks to Edward.
"I didn't really think about the danger; I was thinking about the gentleman in the car," Edward said.
The Town of Stafford presented Edward an award for his act of heroism Tuesday.
"I mean, when I look at the word 'hero' in the dictionary, its Ed," Lucia said.
The hero also was reunited with the man he rescued.
"I shook his hand and he said thank you to me," Edward said. "I just didn't have the words, no words. I'm going to get emotional now."
