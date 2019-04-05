VIDEO: Chicago police squad car hit by alleged drunk driver; BAC .205

EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago police have released surveillance video showing a squad car being hit by an alleged drunk driver.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Chicago police officers were struck by a suspected drunk driver late Thursday night on Chicago's North Side.

The officers were heading east on West Belmont Avenue in a marked SUV just before midnight. Police said that's when a 23-year-old driver in a black Honda Civic, heading south on North Ashland Avenue, blew a red light and hit the police vehicle.

The impact caused the officers' vehicle to hit a blue Ford Fiesta also heading east on Belmont, police said. The 28-year-old woman who was driving the Ford refused treatment at the scene.

The officer who was driving felt pain in the leg and arm. The officer who was riding in the vehicle felt pain throughout the body. Police said they were transported to the hospital for treatment, where their conditions stabilized.

The person driving the Honda was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for observation, police said.

Police from the 19th District said in a tweet Friday morning that the driver of the Honda had an initial blood alcohol content of .205, which is two and a half times the legal limit.



The officers did not have their emergency lights activated, since they were not responding to a call, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoroscoe villagecar crashdrunk drivingchicago police department
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Authorities announce charges against man who police say claimed to be Timmothy Pitzen
WATCH LIVE: Funeral for ISP Trooper Gerald Ellis
Jussie Smollett refuses to pay Chicago $130K for police investigation, city says
The 60: 'Play Ball' and more this weekend
Judge asked alleged rape victim if she closed her legs
Epic! 59-hour, 22-film Marvel Movie Marathon in Chicago
Girl, 10, killed in apparent road rage shooting
Show More
Mechanic wins $10M with lottery scratch-off, immediately retires
Prince Harry calls for ban on 'Fortnite'
Girl, 14, dies after she and sister struck by big rig while walking to school
VIDEO: Boy, 14, allegedly carjacks, assaults man in his driveway
Bezos divorce: Amazon founder's ex-wife gets $35.6 billion
More TOP STORIES News