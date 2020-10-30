Video: Crane spins out of control from top of 84-story NYC building

MIDTOWN, Manhattan -- An unstable crane spun out of control, hitting buildings and sending debris to the street in New York City on Thursday night.

The incident was reported at a high-rise under construction in Midtown, Manhattan.

No injuries were reported, but the New York City Fire Department said they responded to reports of debris falling from a building.



The building is an 84-story condo tower on what is referred to as "Billionaires Row." Apartments in the building go for more than $30 million.

Inspectors from the Department of Buildings were sent to investigate, causing the closure of several streets.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkcrane accidentu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Mayor Lightfoot outlines Halloween, Election Day safety plan
New Chicago COVID-19 restrictions on bars, restaurants take effect
37 McHenry county restaurants sue IL over COVID-19 restrictions
WI summer camp attendee likely spread COVID-19 to over 100 people: CDC
IL judge to rule on Kyle Rittenhouse extradition; mother to testify at hearing
Streeterville paintball shooting leaves man hurt: CPD
Daylight saving time: Everything to know about 2020 time change
Show More
COVID-19 myths busted: Masks, cold weather risks, and more
Kennedy cousin won't face retrial in 1975 Martha Moxley killing
Grocery stores prep as COVID-19 cases spike
Lil Wayne meets with Donald Trump days ahead of election
How to approach a person who won't wear a mask
More TOP STORIES News