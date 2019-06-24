Firefighters rescue man from high rushing water off Houston highway

HOUSTON, Texas -- A man could be seen holding onto a railing in rushing water on MacGregor Way Monday morning.

The road runs under Highway 288 and along the Brays Bayou.

The Houston Fire Department received a call about a man trapped in rising water at 7:20 a.m.

Crews threw the man several ropes and two rescuers jumped in the water to help secure him before crossing.

The man was pulled to safety and the two crew members followed him back to shore.

The man appeared to be OK and he was able to walk away from the scene just after 8 a.m.

Below is an image of what the area looks like normally. The water rose up and over the railings onto the path.



A strong line of storms has rolled through parts of the South and Midwest over the weekend.
